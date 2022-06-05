Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 177.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,723. The stock has a market cap of $387.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

