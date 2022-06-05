Camden Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.