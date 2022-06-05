Camden Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of XOS worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

