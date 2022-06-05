Camden Capital LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

