Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $491.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average is $573.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

