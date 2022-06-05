Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 313,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,323,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,115,000 after buying an additional 66,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

MIDD stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.