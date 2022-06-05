Camden Capital LLC Sells 135 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Shares of DE opened at $361.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

