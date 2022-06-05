Camden Capital LLC Sells 228 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $162.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,029 shares of company stock worth $59,780,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

