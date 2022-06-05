Camden Capital LLC Sells 848 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $84,113,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

