Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.08. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

