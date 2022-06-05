Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 910,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,233. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

