Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 215,734 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 64,398.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,734 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Catalent worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

