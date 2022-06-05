Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 89,541 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.57.

NYSE CPT opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $128.45 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

