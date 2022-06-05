Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,371 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.