Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,138 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.58. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

