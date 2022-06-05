Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $34,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

