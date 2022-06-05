Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $24.26 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,496 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $15,450,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.