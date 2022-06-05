Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.53 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

