Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.66 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 237.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vonage were worth $28,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 158,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

VG stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,543 shares of company stock worth $2,338,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.