Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 30,900 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Bath & Body Works worth $39,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after acquiring an additional 469,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $39,522,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.