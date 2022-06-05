Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,723 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of ED opened at $97.91 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

