Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,868 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,822,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

