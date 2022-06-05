Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys Shares of 816 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $306.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.21 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average is $352.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

