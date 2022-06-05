Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $205.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.