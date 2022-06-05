Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $948,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

