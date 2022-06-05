Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

