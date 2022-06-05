Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,614 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.