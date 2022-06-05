Capital International Investors Acquires 577,075 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.08% of Etsy worth $299,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Capital World Investors grew its position in Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,003,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Etsy by 639.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 345,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.