Capital International Investors Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $557,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $253.97 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

