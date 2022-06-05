Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 399.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.67% of Blue Owl Capital worth $341,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $57,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 582.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,872,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $467,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

