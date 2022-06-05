Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.98% of Molina Healthcare worth $367,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

NYSE:MOH opened at $281.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 991 shares of company stock valued at $308,261. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

