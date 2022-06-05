Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $412,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.32 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

