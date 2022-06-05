Capital International Investors Has $433.16 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,528,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,158,546 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.52% of CSX worth $433,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

