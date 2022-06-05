Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,507 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.69% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $272,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

