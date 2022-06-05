Capital International Investors Sells 202,288 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.90% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $521,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

