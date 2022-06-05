Capital International Investors Sells 743,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,114 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 743,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $501,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $65.23 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

