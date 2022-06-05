Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

