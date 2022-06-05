Capital Management Associates NY Decreases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 2.1% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

CG opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

