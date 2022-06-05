Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,202.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,276.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.