Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 15,251 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

