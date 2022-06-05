Capital Management Associates NY Sells 2,175 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.65 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

