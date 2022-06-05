Capital Management Associates NY Sells 690 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

