Capital Research Global Investors Has $262.31 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,197 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.01% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $262,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.