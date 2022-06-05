Capital Research Global Investors Has $454.20 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $454,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.