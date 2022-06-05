Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.53% of SentinelOne worth $204,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

