Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,131,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $235,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

