Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.31% of Lufax worth $319,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LU opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.85.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

