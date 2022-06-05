Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,551,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

