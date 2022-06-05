Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,944 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.93% of L3Harris Technologies worth $391,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7,529.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,251,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $243.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.