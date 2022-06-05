Capital Research Global Investors Sells 979,786 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 979,786 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.74% of Thor Industries worth $504,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.